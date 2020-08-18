Israeli police kill young Palestinian over alleged stabbing attack

Jerusalem/PNN/

The Israeli occupation police have shot dead a 17-year-old Palestinian in the occupied Old City of Jerusalem for his role in an alleged stabbing attack in which Israel has injured two.

The alleged attack has taken place at 8:40 pm on Monday at the Bab Huta entrance to Al Aqsa shortly before Muslim night-time prayers, according to Israeli media.

The police say the Palestinian boy has moderately wounded a Border Police officer before being shot dead by other officers at the scene.

A woman who was standing nearby has also been apparently hit by a ricochet and lightly injured. She was taken to a hospital for treatment, police said.

Police have closed off the area, including the Al Haram Al Shareef ” Aqsa Mosque.

Human rights groups have repeatedly criticized Israel for its shoot-to-kill policy as a large number of the Palestinians killed at the scene of the alleged attacks did not pose serious threats to Israelis.

Israeli troops have on numerous occasions been caught on camera brutally killing Palestinians, with the videos going viral online and sparking international condemnation.

The Monday incident comes as anger is boiling in the Middle East and elsewhere over a recent agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to normalize diplomatic relations, with Palestinian leaders describing it as a “stab in the back” by an Arab country.

Dozens of people raided the UAE embassy in the Libyan capital city of Tripoli on Saturday to express their outrage over the normalization pact between the Persian Gulf country and Tel Aviv.

Various Palestinian factions in the occupied West Bank and the besieged Gaza Strip have roundly condemned the normalization deal between the UAE and the Tel Aviv regime.