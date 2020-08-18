Israel Preparing Infrastructures For Annexation Plan in Greater Jerusalem

Bethlehem /PNN/ Madeeha Al-A’raj

It was not surprising of signing the agreement between Israel and the UAE, but it was rude in terms of form and timing as it provoked the Palestinian official and popular reactions as Trump’s announced it to normalize relations, exchange embassies, and joint cooperation in several fields such as energy, tourism, direct flights, investment, security, and communications And technology, health care, culture, environment, and others, where his peace envoy Jared Kouchner congratulated Muslims around the world the readiness of Ben Gurion Airport “Lod” to receive them to do prayer at Al-Aqsa Mosque, while officials in the United Arab Emirates claimed that they provided a service to the Palestinian people by suspending the scheme to impose Israeli sovereignty on large areas of the occupied West Bank.

For his part, the Israeli Prime Minister, Netanyahu announced during a press conference that the agreement between Israel and the UAE does not involve any change in the annexation plan, through which the occupation seeks to impose its sovereignty over lands in the occupied West Bank, and the Supervising Committee revealed Settlement building in the E1 area, northeast of Jerusalem, that tenders will be announced to start building 1,000 settlement units within weeks.

In the midst of the current conflict in the Israeli courts against the practices of the occupation authorities and forces in Masafer Yatta in the Hebron governorate, an Israeli document found in the state archives recently revealed methods practiced by the Israeli occupation in order to deport Palestinians from their lands by announcing that they are ‘Firearms training areas,’ without there being a military need to occupy these territories. The Association for Civil Rights in Israel submitted the document to the Supreme Court, as part of a petition by citizens of villages in the area of the town of Yatta, in the south of Mount Hebron, against the process of deporting them from their lands.

The document was found by the Akefot Institute for the Study of the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict. The document dates back to 1981 and documents the instruction of the Israeli Minister of Agriculture at the time, Ariel Sharon, to control lands in the Yatta area, to deport its residents from it, and to turn them into training areas with live fire for the benefit of the Israeli army and to stop the ‘spread of the rural mountain Arabs’ there. According to the document, Sharon proposed to the representatives of the General Staff to close training areas on the borders located on the slopes of the Hebron mountains towards what the Israelis call the Judean desert, in order to preserve these areas as important for Jewish settlement.