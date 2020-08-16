Palestinian worker shot and injured by Israeli fire

PNN/ Tulkarm/

A Palestinian worker was shot and injured today, Sunday, by the Israeli occupation forces at the gate of the annexation wall, west of the town of Far’on, south of Tulkarm, while on his way to work inside the lands of 1948.

The sources at the Thabet Thabet Governmental Hospital stated that Suheir Dawood Obeit, 35, was hit by a bullet in the foot, and his condition is stable.

Local sources said that the occupation forces prevented citizens from entering the territories of the occupied interior, and targeted citizens with tear gas, live and rubber bullets.

And the occupation forces deliberately target workers at these gates, and constantly injure numbers of them, in continuing their attacks against citizens in different areas of West Bank cities and villages.