Nablus: Settlers set bulldozer on fire

PNN/ Nablus/

Israeli settlers on Thursday set fire to a bulldozer in the village of Asira al-Qibliya, south of Nablus.

The official in charge of the settlement file in the northern West Bank, Ghassan Daghlas, told the official agency that settlers from “Yitzhar” illegal settlement set fire to a bulldozer in the village of Asira Al-Qibliya, owned by villagers.

Settlers also sprayed racist slogans on the site.

In a related context, Daghlas confirmed that about 20 settlers attacked the house of a citizen in the outskirts of the village, but the people confronted them.