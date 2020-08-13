MADA: 20 violations against media freedoms in Palestine during July

Ramallah /PNN/

July 2020 has witnessed a noticeable decrease in the number of violations against media freedoms in Palestine. The Palestinian Center for Development & Media Freedoms “MADA” documented a total of 20 violations only (4 Israeli violations, 13 Palestinian violations, and 3 violations committed by Facebook Company) compared to 59 violations documented in June (48 violations) committed by the Israeli Occupation.

This fluctuation (ups and downs) in the number of violations between one month and another across the Palestinian territories comes as a result of the closures imposed by the PA as part of its efforts to limit the spread of Covid-19 Epidemic, and as a direct result of the absence and limitation of Palestinian field activities which usually include suppression and assaults targeting the media and journalists while covering events. Moreover, June witnessed a series of peaceful Palestinian activities and protests that the media covered and they involved Israeli repression and attacks targeting journalists.

Israeli Violations:

The Israeli violations witnessed during July have significantly decreased, dropping from 48 violations during June to only 4 violations during July, due to the lack of Palestinian field events.

The Israeli violations this month were limited to three injuries of journalists while they were covering two peaceful events and detaining a fourth journalist without questioning him, for several hours on his way back home, without any reason.

These violations have affected the following journalists: Yousef Sarkaji (injured by a gas bomb directly in his left leg), Baker Abdelhaq, and Samer Habash (suffocated and targeted with gas bombs while they were in a live broadcast), and Qais Abu Samra (detained and questioned).