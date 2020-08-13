Italy contributes EUR 6.8 million to core UNRWA programmes and services

East Jerusalem/PNN/

The Government of Italy has contributed EUR 6.8 million to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) in support of the Agency’s core programs and services, including education, healthcare, and relief and social services.

This commitment was announced during the Extraordinary Virtual Ministerial Pledging Conference held on 23 June 2020, by Her Excellency Ms. Emanuela C. Del Re, Vice-Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

“This contribution reflects Italy’s steadfast commitment to supporting UNRWA to deliver essential services to Palestinian refugees across all its fields of operation. UNRWA remains a vital stabilizing factor in a region that continues to be plagued by old and new crises, as the recent, catastrophic explosion in the port of Beirut has dramatically shown,” said Giuseppe Fedele, Consul General of Italy in Jerusalem.

“I would like to express my sincere appreciation and gratitude to the people and government of Italy for this generous contribution which comes at a time of great need,” said Marc Lassouaoui, UNRWA Chief of Donor Relations. “This timely contribution will help UNRWA continue delivering core services to Palestine refugees throughout the region, including education, health care, and relief and social services.”

The Government of Italy is a strong supporter of UNRWA and in 2019 contributed over EUR 13 million to support the Agency’s vital services to some 5.6 million Palestine refugees across the Middle East.