ActionAid Palestine Celebrates International Youth Day 2020 

PNN/ Bethlehem/

ActionAid Palestine(AAP) joined the celebration of this year’s International Youth Day (IYD), which falls on 12th of August each year under the theme of which is “Youth Engagement for Global Action”, highlighting the ways in which the engagement of young people at the local, national and global levels is enriching national and international institutions and processes.

Palestinian youth (18-29 years) comprise about 23% of the total population. The Palestinian society has been continuously described as a ‘young society’; nevertheless, Palestinian young people face many challenges affecting their economic, social, health wellbeing and political representation. The high youth concern in Palestine is unemployment which increased to 42.10 percent in the first quarter of 2020 from 40.40 percent in the third quarter of 2019.

AAP celebrated IYD because it is an occasion to celebrate achievements of Palestinian youth in the fields of education, voluntary work, job training, skills development, vocational training, community engagement , entrepreneurship, building international networks and solidarity and with Palestine, civil and democratic participation and digital knowledge through AAP’s programmes and projects. AAP reached those achievements through its partnership with educational institutions and local organizations fostering excellence and innovation in those structures.

On the national level, AAP engaged youth to overcome global challenges humanity currently faces as COVID-19 pandemic. Through “Civil and Democratic Participation of Palestinian youth” Programme, AAP gave Palestinian youth opportunities to engage in meaningful participation and decision-making processes and lead community initiatives in response and preparedness actions to fight COVID-19 and solve other emergency problems. For being first frontline responders to the COVID-19 pandemic, AAP built capacities of youth to take actions to contain the spread of the virus and promote their leadership and uphold their human rights.

The country director of AAP in oPt, Ibrahim Ibraigth said on this occasion: “Investing in the potential of young people is an investment in our society. Young people can create change and make their voices heard; they help build a better world. Young people are leaders. Young people are changing the world and shaping a better future for all of us. That’s why supporting young people is so important. Achieving political participation of youth and building cohesive and resilient societies in which young people can thrive, are priorities for ActionAid Palestine. For this purpose, AAP is committed to implementing the United Nations 2030 Agenda and its 17 Sustainable Development Goal stating the importance of strengthening the means of implementation and revitalize the global partnership for sustainable development”.