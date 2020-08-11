IOF to demolish home in Jerusalem

PNN/ Jerusalem/

Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) reinforced by special units, surrounded, on Tuesday morning, an apartment building in the Wadi Qaddum neighborhood of Silwan, south of Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Local sources said that the occupation forces surrounded a two-storey residential building belonging to the Al-Tahan family in the Wadi Qaddum neighborhood, in preparation for demolishing it.

According to the Wadi Hilweh Information Center, the occupation forces demolished 20 facilities in occupied Jerusalem during last July, under the pretext of building without a permit.

They pointed out that the occupation municipality in Jerusalem imposes crippling conditions and huge sums of money for licensing procedures for building homes, which extend for many years.