Israel to Commence Construction in E1 Area, Hands over House Demolishing Orders in the OPT

Bethlehem /PNN/ Madeeha Araj,

The National Bureau for defending land and resisting settlements ( nbprs ) stated in its latest weekly report, that the Israeli government approved the construction of thousands of settlement units on the lands of Al-Tur, Anata, Al-Eizariya, and Abu Dis villages in the E1 area, within the greater Jerusalem settlement project, which would completely close the eastern area of Jerusalem and encircle the Anata, Al-Tur and Hizma’s areas. The settlement project would link all settlements in the eastern region and beyond the boundaries of the Israeli Occupation Jerusalem Municipality with other settlements in the so-called Moshe Laion municipality. Thus, it turns Arab villages into besieged ones, as well as annexing wide areas of lands in the West Bank to the borders of Jerusalem.

Palestinian sources at the National Bureau reported that deliberations took place between the Israeli government coalition and the White House to start construction in the aforementioned area in the context of planning to annex settlement blocs in the vicinity of Jerusalem to the city in order to expand its borders to create what they named “Greater Jerusalem” as a step that can be accepted, and a start to implement the US President Donald Trump’s vision on that.

For its turn, Israeli rights organization “Air-Ameen”, which launched a campaign against the dangerous settlement project, revealed that the settlement construction in E1 project would destroy Bedouin communities living in the eastern area of Jerusalem and along the area to the outskirts of the Jordan Valley, where many Palestinian communities in these areas are under constant Israeli efforts to be evicted and deprived of their land and homes.

At a time when the Israeli occupation authorities demolished a number of agricultural and livestock facilities, bulldozed about 14 dunums in the northern region for citizens in the Issawiya town, Jerusalem, and forced families in various neighborhoods of the city to demolish their houses and commercial facilities on their own in Silwan under the pretext of building without a permit. it also demolished a house in Beit Hanina town, north of occupied Jerusalem under the pretext of building without a permit. I t was reported that during the first half of this year, Israeli occupation demolished in the neighborhoods of Jerusalem, 74 houses, and handed over 53 demolition orders.

In Hebron, the occupation forces bulldozed large swaths of land adjacent to the “Night” settlement, in Dura, and paved new roads in the area for settlement purposes. In a step not devoid of the meanings of annexation and the imposition of Israeli laws, the occupation courts rejected a petition filed by the Hebron municipality with the aim of preventing settlers from establishing an electric elevator in the Al-Ibrahimi Mosque.

In Bethlehem, the occupation authorities also seized hundreds of dunams of lands from the village of Keysan, east of Bethlehem, after they stormed the Al-Tina area, south of the village, and informed the citizens there that they were prevented from entering the area, and that it was seized for military purposes to establish 224 settlement units to expand the “Ibi Hanhal” settlement, which is built on citizens’ lands east of the village. It is said that the occupation authorities recently seized 700 dunums in the vicinity of Al-Fardis village in the governorate. The Israeli occupation forces have installed mobile homes on bulldozed lands in the village, near that settlement

In the Jordan Valley, the Israeli forces hindered the extension of a water line for drinking southeast of Tubas and detained a bulldozer that was working on extending the 1800-meter water line. Moreover, settlers put water tanks and started planting trees in the Hmir area in the Farsi, several meters away from citizens’ tents. They also stole equipment and tools belonging to a number of citizens in the northern area after they broke into Khirbat Samra and stole with barns, tents, water tanks, and kitchen utensils for families there. The theft included 5 tons of wheat and barley, four tents, three water tanks, each capacity of 1.5 cups, and all kitchen contents.