277 new cases of COVID-19 in Palestine

PNN/ Ramallah/

The Minister of Health, Dr. May Al-Kailah said the ministry recorded 277 new cases of COVID-19 and 239 recoveries, while no deaths were recorded during the past 24 hours.

Minister Al-Kailah added in a press statement, today, Sunday, that the new cases were distributed in 7 governorates: Hebron (172), Nablus (12), Bethlehem (23), Qalqilya (5), Ramallah and Al-Bireh (25), Tulkarm (4) ), The suburbs of Jerusalem (36).

She indicated that new cases of recovery were recorded in the governorates of Jenin (38), Nablus (25), Qalqilya (8), Hebron (105), Jericho and Al-Aghwar (49), Tulkarm (14).

The Minister of Health stated that the recovery rate reached 55.1%, while the rate of active injuries reached 44.3%, and deaths 0.6% of all injuries recorded in Palestine.

The Minister of Health pointed out that there are 14 patients in intensive care rooms, including 3 patients on artificial respirators.