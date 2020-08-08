Malta donates medical supplies to Palestine in combatting COVID19

Ramallah/PNN/

On Wednesday 29 July 2020, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of Palestine, H.E. Dr. Riyad Malki, received a medical consignment in aid of combating COVID19 sent from Malta to Palestine, as an act of deep friendship and brotherhood between the Government and People of Malta to the Government and People of Palestine.

In a small ceremony held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of Palestine in Ramallah, the Representative of the Republic of Malta to Palestine, Ambassador Reuben Gauci conveyed the warmest regards from the Minister for Foreign and European Affairs of Malta, Hon Evarist Bartolo and that of the people of Malta, which regards, was reciprocated, with thanks, by the Palestinian Foreign Minister.

Malta’s delivery of medical equipment, which consisted of Antibacterial Protective Suits, Disposable Face Masks, and Visors, will be given to the Ministry of Health of Palestine, for use by Palestinian society.