Young Palestinian woman succumbs to injuries from Israeli fire

Jenin/PNN/

A young Palestinian woman has succumbed to the injuries she sustained from fire by Israeli forces in the occupied northern West Bank city of Jenin.

According to Palestinian local media, clashes occurred between Israeli forces and Palestinians in the al-Jabriat district in Jenin early on Friday.

The sources added that were killed while she was trying to protect her two children from bullets and tear gas canisters

The 32-year-old victim, identified as Dalia Ahmed Soleiman Samudi, was shot in the chest in front of her house when Israeli soldiers opened fire at her.

Hundreds of Palestinian citizens, in the city of Jenin, buried the body of Dalia on Friday evening.

The funeral began in front of the Jenin Hospital in the city, reaching the Jenin refuge camp, the birthplace of the martyr, where her family and loved ones threw her last farewell look at her before she was buried in the camp cemetery.

Mahmoud al-Saadi, director of the Palestinian Red Crescent in Jenin, said the Israeli forces also opened fire on the ambulance carrying the victim.

Tensions have been running high in the occupied territories amid plans by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s regime to annex the occupied West Bank and the Jordan Valley. The plan has been delayed but it has not been called off.