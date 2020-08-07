Supporters of Palestine Plan “Day of Resistance” in Brooklyn on Friday

Bethlehem/PNN/

Weeks after leading over 2,000 supporters of Palestine through Brooklyn on July 1, the NY4Palestine Coalition will hold another mass rally and march starting in the Palestinian-American community of Bay Ridge.

“We continue the struggle on the Day of Resistance because our struggle is not just against annexation and occupation, and will not end until complete liberation, justice and return,” said Within Our Lifetime • United for Palestine chair Nerdeen Kiswani.

“We will not stop until we achieve liberation, and we are closer to it every day.”

The mobilization comes amid worldwide “Days of Resistance for Palestine” in response to a call by the Samidoun Network in occupied Palestine.

They will include at least 25 events globally, including ten across the United States, from August 5-7.

“Support for the Palestinian national movement and its century-long struggle has never been a broader or more popular cause here,” said the U.S. coordinator of Samidoun: Palestinian Prisoner Solidarity Network, Joe Catron.

“Now is a crucial moment to stand with Palestinians in the Resistance, the prisoners’ movement, the popular struggle, and all who are leading the fight for liberation from the front lines.”

The NY4Palestine Coalition includes Samidoun and Within Our Lifetime, as well as Al-Awda New York: The Palestine Right to Return Coalition, American Muslims for Palestine – New Jersey Chapter, and Students for Justice in Palestine groups in the New York City area.