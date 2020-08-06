Two Palestinian detainees retract the Coronavirus

The Israeli Prison Administration in “Ofer Prison” reported that the prisoner Naim Abu Turki (38 years), from Hebron, was infected with the “Corona” virus, and was transferred to the cells for isolation, in addition to five prisoners who were in contact with him.

In a statement, the Palestinian Prisoners’ Society (PPS) stated that the prisoner Abu Turki was arrested four days ago, and was transferred to Section (14) of the “Al-Ma’bar” section in “Ofer” in which the detainees are newly held, and after his injury the section was closed.

Meanwhile, the Prisoners and Ex-Prisoners’ Affairs Authority reported today, Thursday, that 17-year-old prisoner Mahmoud al-Ghaliz, from al-Jalazon refugee camp, Ramallah District, had been infected with the Covid 19 (Corona) virus.

The authority indicated that the heavy prisoner was arrested about two weeks ago from the camp, and he was subjected to a corona examination, so that the result was found to be positive, meaning that the prisoner was infected with the virus.

In this context, PPS confirmed that recording more casualties among the prisoners and newly detained persons with the “Corona” virus recently, threatens for the worse in light of the continued occupation and transportation operations, which are the basis for contact with the occupation soldiers and its prisoners, and they are the only source To infect and transmit the virus to prisoners.

PPS renewed its demand for all the competent authorities to the necessity of having a neutral medical committee to supervise the results of the samples and follow up on the prisoners ’health, especially that the narration related to the epidemic in the occupation prisons is confined to the version of the prison administration, which actually turned the epidemic into a tool of abuse and repression.