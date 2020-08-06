453 new cases of COVID-19 in Palestine during past 24 hours

PNN/ Ramallah/

The Palestinian Minister of Health, Dr. Mai ElKaila announced on Thursday a rise in the rate of recovery from the Coronavirus, adding that 453 new cases were recorded in 9 districts, with 289 new cases of recovery and one death during the past 24 hours.

She added that the new cases were recorded in the governorates of Hebron 183, Nablus 22, Jericho and the Valley 6, Bethlehem 25, Qalqilya 10, Jenin 4, Ramallah and Al-Bireh 46, Tulkarem 5, Jerusalem Governorate 152, including 120 in Jerusalem.

She pointed out that new recoveries were recorded in Hebron Governorate 242 cases, Qalqilya Governorate 7 cases, and Ramallah and Al-Bireh Governorate 40 cases.

Al-Kaila said that the recovery rate rose to 48.3%, while the rate of active cases reached 51.2%, and the death rate was 0.5%.

The Minister of Health explained that 12 patients are treated in intensive care rooms, including two on respiratory equipment.

She stressed the importance of citizens’ adherence to preventive measures, safety and social estrangement, and being careful to wear masks when leaving the house to prevent infection with the virus.