Palestinians forced to demolish their own home in Jerusalem

PNN/ Jerusalem/

Israeli occupation forces on Monday evening forced the Abu Sbeih family to demolish their home in the Ain Al-Loza neighborhood of Silwan town, south of Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Member of the Silwan Lands Defense Committee, Khaled Abu Tayeh, said that the family resorted to self-demolishing their one-storey house in order to avoid paying a demolition fare to the occupation municipality’s machinery, after all legal methods had been exhausted.

IOF ordered the demolition of the house under the context of no building permit.

He added that the family started emptying its home in the morning of its holdings, in order to complete the demolition procedures that started about a week ago.