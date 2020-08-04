Barghouthi: 1,000 new settlement units in E1 area is the first step of actual annexation

PNN/ Ramallah/

Secretary-General of the Palestinian National Initiative Movement, Dr. Mustafa Al-Barghouthi, said that Israel’s ongoing activity of building 1,000 settlement units in E1 area of the Jordan Valley is the beginning of the actual annexation of Area C and the valleys promoted by the Netanyahu government.

Al-Barghouthi indicated that the overall operations carried out by the occupation authorities, such as settlement expansion, escalation of arrests, house demolitions, and attacks on Al-Aqsa Mosque are going in one direction towards annexation and Judaization.

Al-Barghouthi stressed that what is going on requires the escalation of the unified Palestinian popular resistance to the annexation plan, and put all countries of the world before their responsibilities to impose punitive measures against the government of Israel.