Palestinians celebrate Eid al-Adha amid economic woes

Jerusalem /PNN/

Palestinians have celebrated Eid al-Adha, the festival of sacrifice.

The day is marked by gathering at mosques in the morning to take part in mass prayers. People customarily sacrifice a goat, sheep, cow, or the likes. Palestinians get together with family and friends to share meals and sweets.

However, Eid al-Adha is different for Palestinians this year due to the economic woes.

Despite the fact that the purchase of livestock normally goes up during Eid al-Adha, Palestinians cannot afford it. The livestock market is declining, even more than in the past years. This has been caused by a high unemployment rate.

Palestinians say a sluggish economy and extreme poverty are expected to take the joy out of the Eid al-Adha holiday this year.

The finances of Palestinians are getting worse every year. The Israeli blockade, which has been in place for 14 years now, and the closure of borders of the impoverished enclave are adding to the misery.

Palestinians are welcoming Eid al-Adha this year while under immense pressure and suffering a multitude of concerns.