The money raised for Palestinian hospital : Banksy altered sea view triptych sells for £1.8 m at auction

Bethlehem/PNN/

Banksy three paintings sold for £ 1.8m Tuesday evening at a charitable auction where Banksy donated the price of the three paintings to a Palestinian hospital in the city of Bethlehem that lives under the Israeli occupation.

A Banksy triptych, which aims to make a powerful political statement on the global migrant crisis, sold for £ 1.8m at a charitable auction in London.

The three paintings were offered by Banksy to raise money for Bethlehem Arab Rehabilitation Hospital “BASR“.

Entitled Mediterranean Sea View 2017, the three traditionally framed paintings appear to be Romantic-era seascapes but the lifebuoys and orange life jackets washed on to the shore tell a different story. Banksy made the additions to the three found paintings.

The paintings were originally created for Banksy’s Walled Off hotel in Bethlehem, which boasts “the worst view of any hotel in the world” – a reference to the barrier it looks out on to that separates Israel from the Palestinian territories.

The piece hung in the lobby of the hotel since 2017 but is now being sold to raise money for a new acute stroke unit and buying children’s rehabilitation equipment for the BASR hospital in Bethlehem.

The hotel, which overlooks the West Bank wall dividing Bethlehem, bills itself as having “the worst view of any hotel in the world” and is filled with original Banksy artwork.