New wave of settlement & Judaization in Jerusalem & Bethlehem

By: Madeeha Al-A’raj/ NBPRS/

The National Bureau for defending land and resisting settlements (nbprs) stated in its latest weekly report , that Israeli settlement activity in the occupied Palestinian territories has recently increased, especially, in the Jordan Valley, and in the Governorates of Bethlehem and Jerusalem, where settlement organizations continue registering the confiscated lands in their names or in the name of the so-called Jewish National Fund. Last week, the Bethlehem Governorate witnessed a settlement attack as the Fund announced the completion of annexation and registration of 526 dunums of land in the Nahaleen town southwest of Bethlehem in favor of the “Gush Etzion settlement complex”, 700 dunums of agricultural land located in Al-Oqban in the vicinity of Jabal Al-Frdees, fetched a number of mobile homes “caravans” near the village on an area of ​​50 acres, and uprooted trees and installed dozens of electric columns, aiming to displace about 800 people living there.

. In the context of implementing the settlement plan announced by Israeli PM Netanyahu last February, which requires building 5,200 new settlement units, 2200 of which will be established in the “Har Homa settlement”, which is located on the lands of Jabal Abu Ghneim, besides 3000 settlement units in the settlement Givat Hamtus. New settlement units were also unveiled in various areas of the occupied Jerusalem Governorate, and marketing of 1700 settlement units in Givat Hamtous settlement, as well as the marketing of a new housing project in (Nov Zion) settlement located on the lands of Jabal Mukaber, southeast of the old city of Jerusalem Occupied. The project will have 216 new housing units in 12 six-storey buildings, and marketers describe the area as being close to the High Commissioner Park overlooking the old city of Jerusalem.

Also, in Jerusalem, the Israeli Nature Authority crews demolished 3 warehouses in the Wadi Hilwa neighborhood of Silwan, south of the Al-Aqsa Mosque, which were converted into a part of the CEDEM project, and transferred to the Elad settlement society. The land area is approximately 1,000 m2, knowing that the area is a strategic one.

Moreover, settlers continue violation activities in the various governorates of the West Bank, throwing stones at roads, setting fires on lands and properties, attacking productive projects, sabotaging them, and recently attacking of a quarry in the village of Juma’in, southwest of Nablus. Knowing that more than 750,000 settlers are living in more than 158 settlements, and about 230 outposts built since the 1967 Israeli occupation of Palestinian lands in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

On the other hand, a new report of the Protection of Civilians issued by “OCHA” showed that the occupation State denies international calls, and the international calls that urging it to stop the demolitions of Palestinian homes in the West Bank, and the confiscation of their lands, describing that as a violation of international laws, where the new report monitored the demolition of 31 buildings owned by Palestinians during the last two weeks under the pretext of lacking building permits issued by the Israeli authorities. In the context, the UN Human Rights Rapporteur in the Palestinian territories occupied since 1967, Michael Link, stressed that Israel’s practices towards the Palestinian people are an affront to justice and the rule of law, and criticized Israel’s continued policy of punishing the Palestinian homes in a punitive manner, and that was in 1967, Israel destroyed more than 2000 Palestinian house.