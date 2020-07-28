Hbs Partner WCSHC holds training on the use of social media for women leaders and community activists

Jerusalem/PNN/

The Women’s Center in Shufat Camp (WCSHC) organized a training on the use of social media for a group of female community leaders and activists in Shufat Refugee Camp and the surrounding areas. The training is part of the project “Enhancing Civil Participation of the Women’s Leadership Network in Shufat Camp”, implemented in partnership with the Heinrich-Böll-Stiftung – Palestine & Jordan Office. The training targeted 15 women community leaders and activists.

The 9-day training, implemented during the period from June 1st – 29th, 2020, was held at the headquarters of WCSHC. It aimed to raise the awareness of women community leaders and activists on the use of social media in advocating for women’s rights, creating networks on social media and providing the participants with new skills that will enable them to effectively advocate for community issues.

The training focused on the methods of dealing with social media by effective and influential writing, in addition to mastering the selection of images that are appropriate to the content on these sites through personal accounts or pages on social media platforms. A Facebook page was also created and named “The Women Leaders Network in Shufat Camp”. Moreover, the participants received training in digital photography skills, using digital cameras and Smartphones.

As an outcome of the training, two films are being produced on pressing and relevant societal and women’s issues, whereby the training participants will select the main topics of the films.

The Women Center in Shufat Camp follows the safety measures approved by the Palestinian Ministry of Health to ensure public health and safety.