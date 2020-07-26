Health: 4 deaths, 330 new COVID cases during last 24 hours

PNN/ Ramallah/

The Palestinian Ministry of Health announced that the recovery rate among those infected with the Coronavirus has increased to 36%, and the rate of active infections has decreased to 63.4%, and that the death rate has remained stable compared to the number of infections at 0.6%. After 2206 laboratory tests were carried out during the last 24 hours.

The ministry added in its daily report on Sunday that the total active injuries decreased to 8,320 injuries, while the total recovery cases increased to 4,726, and deaths to 78 cases, noting that 53.1% of the injuries were recorded among females, and 46.9% among males.

The report explained that the number of injuries in the Hebron Governorate continued to decline on a daily basis, while the recovery rate in the Hebron Governorate continued to rise, with during the last 24 hours there were 299 new recovery cases, while the Bethlehem Governorate recorded 154 new recovery cases, 7 Tulkarm Governorate, 10 Qalqilya Governorate.

In addition, the number of cases in the city of Jerusalem are still increasing, as the city recorded 167 new cases during the past 24 hours.

The Ministry of Health indicated that 12 patients are treated in intensive care rooms, including 2 on respirators.

The Jerusalem Governorate recorded 224 new injuries during the past 24 hours, Hebron Governorate 40 new cases, Ramallah and Al-Bireh Governorate 3 cases, Tulkarem Governorate 8 cases, Bethlehem Governorate 4 cases, Jenin Governorate 14 cases, Nablus Governorate 20 cases, Jericho Governorate 11 cases, and the Qalqilya Governorate 6 cases.