Israeli settlers raid Palestinian quarry in West Bank

Bethlehem/PNN/

Hardline Israeli settlers attacked a quarry in Jamma’in village, which is located southwest of the Palestinian city of Nablus in the occupied West Bank.

The settlers stormed the quarry, spray-painted remarks on its walls, and tried to set fire to a bulldozer and an excavator on the site.

In December last year, the Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates called on the international community to place Israeli settlers involved in attacks and acts of terror against the Palestinian civilian population in the occupied territories on their terror lists and put travel bans on them.

For years, Israel has clearly allowed its settlers to assault Palestinians and inflict damage on their property as one of its policies. This has included the provision of military protection for the attackers, and in some cases troops’ active participation in the assault, B’Tselem concluded.

Palestinians want the West Bank as part of a future independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

More than 600,000 Israelis live in over 230 settlements built since the 1967 Israeli occupation of the Palestinian territories of the West Bank and East Jerusalem al-Quds.

According to human rights groups, incidents of sabotage and violence by extremist settlers against Palestinians and their property are a daily occurrence throughout the West Bank.