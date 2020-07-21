West Bank: IOF conduct wide raid and arrest campaign

PNN/ Bethlehem/

Israeli occupation forces (IOF) on Tuesday morning launched a widespread campaign of arrests and raids on the homes of citizens in separate areas of the West Bank.

According to local sources, the occupation forces stormed the Jalazon camp, north of Ramallah, and arrested 3 young men after storming their homes.

In Bethlehem, the Israeli occupation forces arrested a citizen and his son, and handed over two of them, one of them, to two young boys, to review their intelligence.

Local sources said that the occupation forces arrested and searched Nicholas Shibli Shukri, 62, and his son Shibli, 33, after they raided his house in Beit Jala, west of Bethlehem.

In the town of Beit Fajjar to the south, the occupation forces summoned a 15-year-old boy to a review their intelligence services in the Gush Etzion settlement, after they raided his father’s house and searched it.

In Nablus, large forces of the Israeli occupation forces stormed the surroundings of Sebastia and Barqa, north of the city.

Local sources indicated that a large force of the army stormed the city, and carried out a military exercise in the place.

In Hebron, Israeli forces stormed the town of Al-Shyoukh, east of the governorate, and arrested a youth.

The Israeli occupation forces continue their daily arrests of citizens in separate areas of the West Bank and occupied Jerusalem, interspersed with raids, house-breaking, searches, sabotage of their contents, and terrorizing their residents, children and women.