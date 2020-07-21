IOF confiscate 700 dunams of land, east of Bethlehem

PNN/ Bethlehem/

Israeli occupation authorities confiscated 700 dunums of agricultural land in the vicinity of Herodion mount (Jabal al-Furdais), east of Bethlehem.

Local sources said that, according to the notifications, the targeted land is located in the Aqban area, and was fenced with barbed wire and an iron gate four days ago, in favor of establishing the “Herodion” park.

The land is owned by families of Al-Wahsh. the Asakrah, and Massa’dah.

It is noteworthy that the eastern region of Bethlehem Governorate has been exposed for a while to a settler attack, the last of which is through the continuation of the occupation bulldozing areas of the citizens’ lands in Kisan village for the seventh day in a row, in the interest of expanding the borders of the “Abi Hanahel” settlement built on the lands of the village. A number of mobile homes installed “caravans” near the village.