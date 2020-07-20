Israel refuses to hand over body of Palestinian inmate

Bethlehem/PNN/

On July 6, Palestinian prisoner Sa’adi al-Gharably died at the hospital of the infamous Israeli prison of Ramla. The Palestinian Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs Commission announced the death of the resident of the Shuja’iyya neighborhood of Gaza City.

Israeli authorities refuse to hand over the body to his family. “It was not enough for them to imprison my father for 26 years, put him in solitary confinement, and subject him to medical neglect. They want to punish him after his death too,” his son, Suhail, said.

“This doesn’t happen elsewhere in the world. Only Israel withholds the bodies of hundreds of martyrs in mortuaries and cemeteries and refuses to hand them over to their families to bury them.”

Abed al-Naser Farwana, an advocate of Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails, said that activists and committees have repeatedly appealed to Israeli officials to hand over Gharably’s body, but they have not taken the demands into consideration.

Farwana called for more pressure on the Israeli authorities to release Palestinian detainees with severe health conditions and save their lives before it is too late.

The 75-year-old was suffering from a number of health conditions, including diabetes, high blood pressure as well as poor hearing and eyesight, and had recently been diagnosed with prostate cancer.

More than 7,000 Palestinian prisoners are currently being held in some 17 Israeli jails, with dozens of them serving multiple life sentences. Over 500 detainees are under the so-called administrative detention.