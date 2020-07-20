Israeli court remands PA’s Jerusalem governor for 7 days

Jerusalem/PNN/

An Israeli court remanded in custody the Palestinian Authority’s (PA) Jerusalem governor Adnan Ghaith for seven days, according to sources.

Ghaith was detained yesterday at his home in the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Silwan on allegation of working on behalf of the Palestinian Authority in the Israeli-occupied section of the city and taken to the Russian Compound police station in West Jerusalem where he was kept overnight before being brought to court today for his remand.

Following his remand, Ghaith was taken to a detention center in Asqalan, in the south of Israel.

Israel exerts all efforts, including detentions, expulsions, closure of institutions, ban on activities, to prevent any Palestinian activity in the occupied city that would undermine its illegal control over East Jerusalem, occupied since June 1967, and which the Palestinians insist is going to be the capital of their future state.

Israeli police raided and searched the house of Gheith in the occupied Jerusalem neighborhood of Silwan, before detaining him.

The Palestinian Authority official was arrested by Israel at least 17 times since he assumed his current office as Governor of Jerusalem in August 2018.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem in the 1967 Six-Day War and later annexed it in a move never recognized by the international community.

The reason behind the detention remains unclear and Israeli police have yet to issue an official statement.

Ghaith has been arrested by Israel at least 17 times since he took office in August 2018. In his role, he is responsible for overseeing the Palestinian Authority’s activity in the neighborhoods within its jurisdiction on the edges and outside of Jerusalem.

On April 5, the Palestinian governor had been detained for “illegal” activities.

His attorney, Rami Othman, said at the time that Ghaith had been arrested primarily due to activity related to the coronavirus outbreak.

Israel prohibits the Palestinian Authority from carrying out political activities in Jerusalem.

The Palestinians consider East Jerusalem as the de jure capital of the State of Palestine, although the city remains under Israeli occupation until today.