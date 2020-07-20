Funded by ADA: WCSHC launched an awareness public campaign about Corona Virus in Shufat Camp and the surrounding areas

Jerusalem/PNN/

The Women’s Center in Shufat Camp organized awareness workshops and a public campaign about Corona Virus targeting group of Male & Female community leaders and activists in Shufat Camp and the surrounding areas. The workshops were part of the project “Public Awareness and Prevention Campaign from Corona Virus (COVID 19) in shufat camp area “Our Health is in our Hands”. The project is funded by the Austrian Development Agency (ADA). The awareness workshops targeted more than 60 Male & Female leaders and activists in Shufat Camp and the surrounding areas.

The awareness workshops were carried out though 24 meetings that started on the 20th of May and will continue until end of July 2020. The meetings took place at the headquarters of the women center, aiming to raise the awareness of the young leaders and community activists about Corona Virus (COVID -19) and how to protect the people in shufat camp from the spread of the virus.

The themes of the awareness workshops focused on methods of dealing with the Corona Virus infection and how to prevent it. Awareness leaflets were designed, printed and published through social media using the Women’s Center page on Facebook and distributed to the people, shops and medical centers in Shufat Camp.

The Women Center in Shufat Camp took all the safety measures approved by the Palestinian Ministry of Health to ensure public health and safety.