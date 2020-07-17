Israel demolishes more Palestinian homes in occupied West Bank

Hebron /PNN/

Israeli occupation forces have demolished at least two more Palestinian homes in the occupied West Bank, displacing its occupants.

Local Palestinian media reported that Israeli troops stormed the Lasefer area west of Hebron with bulldozers and started demolishing houses on Thursday.

Local Palestinian officials said the demolitions led to the displacement of 10 individuals.

Palestinian residents possessed documents proving their ownership of the lands located near an Israeli settlement in the area, the report said.

Israeli occupation authorities usually demolish Palestinian homes in the occupied West Bank, claiming that the structures have been built without permits. They also sometimes order the Palestinian owners to demolish their own homes or pay the demolition costs to the municipality if they do not.

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has announced that he would start plans for annexing more areas in the occupied West Bank, following US President Donald Trump’s “deal of the century” scheme, further infuriating Palestinians.

Trump officially unveiled his scheme in January at the White House with Netanyahu on his side, while Palestinian representatives were not invited.

The proposal gives in to Israel’s demands while creating a Palestinian state with limited control over its security and borders, enshrining the occupied Jerusalem al-Quds as “Israel’s undivided capital” and allowing Israel to annex settlements in the West Bank and the Jordan Valley.

Trump’s highly provocative scheme, which further denies the right of return to Palestinian refugees, is also an incomplete disregard of UN Security Council resolutions and rejected by the vast majority of the international community.

Israel’s unlawful annexation push has drawn widespread criticism from the entire international community, including the regime’s closest allies.

The United Nations, the European Union, and key Arab countries have all said the West Bank annexation would violate international law and undermine the prospects of establishing a sovereign Palestinian state on the 1967 boundaries.

Palestinians want the West Bank as part of a future independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital. But Israel’s aggressive settlement expansion and annexation plans have dealt a serious blow to any prospects of peace.

More than 600,000 Israelis live in over 230 settlements built since the 1967 Israeli occupation of the Palestinian territories of the West Bank and East Jerusalem.