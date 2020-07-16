Israeli settlers opening cafeteria at Ibrahimi Mosque

PNN/ Hebron/

he Israeli occupation authority (IOA) allowed Jewish settlers to open a cafeteria at the Ibrahimi Mosque in the Old City of Hebron.

According to local sources, dozens of settlers flocked to the cafeteria in the Mosque’s courtyard to sell food and drinks.

Local officials believe that the cafeteria is part of Israeli steps intended to intensify the presence of Jewish settlers at the Mosque.

Recently, the IOA approved a plan to confiscate Palestinian property near the Ibrahimi Mosque in order to build a special path for Jewish settlers to the Mosque, including a parking lot, an elevator and rest spots.