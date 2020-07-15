IOF demolish Palestinian home in Jerusalem

PNN/ Jerusalem/

Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) on Wednesday demolished a Palestinian home in in Jabal Al-Mukabber town in occupied Jerusalem.

Eyewitnesses told Wafa news agency that IOF stormed the town in the early morning hours, and started to demolish a one-story home owned by Ghassan Shqeirat.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in the Palestinian Territories said, “Israel demolished 62 buildings in occupied Jerusalem in the first half of this year, in addition to dozens of self-demolished homes from their owners; Lest they be fined too much.