Global COVID-19 cases top 13.3 mln

New York/PNN/

The Corona virus outbreak continues to claim more lives, with the death toll in the world increasing to about 580,000, while the number of infected people has exceeded 13.3 million infected so far.

Corona-virus in the United States, which is the most affected country in the world, has claimed more than 136,000 lives, while the number of infected people has exceeded 3.4 million.

According to the latest figures and statistics of the “Johns Hopkins University”, Brazil, which ranks second in the list of the most affected countries, recorded more than 74 thousand deaths, and the number of injured exceeded 1.9 million.

Britain ranks third, with more than 45,000 deaths, and more than 292,000 injured.

In Mexico, more than 36,000 people have died as a result of the Corona virus, and the number of infected people has exceeded 311,000.

Italy, ranked fifth in the list of the most affected countries, recorded the death of about 35 thousand people, while the number of injured exceeded 243 thousand.

In sixth place, we find France, where the Corona virus claimed the lives of more than 30 thousand people, and recorded about 210 thousand infections, followed by Spain, where more than 28 thousand died, and recorded more than 256 thousand cases of the virus.

India is ranked eighth, with more than 24,000 deaths, and more than 936,000 people infected with the virus since the outbreak began.

Iran, Peru, Russia and Belgium are also considered among the affected countries, which recorded a high number of injuries, but the number of deaths in them did not exceed 14 thousand deaths.

Source: Johns Hopkins University