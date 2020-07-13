Settlers cut down 70 olive trees in Sa’ir village

PNN/ Hebron/

A group of extremist settlers cut down about 70 olive trees in the village of Sa’ir, northeast of Hebron.

PNN correspondent in Hebron said that dozens settlers from “Kiryat Arba” settlement, established on the lands of citizens in East Hebron, under protection of the occupation soldiers, cut down about 70 olive trees that are over 20 years old, owned by Yousef Ismail Jaradat and his family.

Jaradat told Wafa News Agency that the villagers tried to prevent the settlers from cutting the olive trees, before they had a fight with the soldiers.

He pointed out that these acts in the area have been repeated over the past years in an attempt by the occupation and its settlers to seize it.

Jaradat appealed to national, legal and international institutions to immediately and urgently intervene to put an end to these practices.

