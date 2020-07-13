Settlers building new settlement outposts under army protection 

By: Madeeha Al-A’raj/ NBPRS/

The National Bureau for defending land and resisting settlements (NBPRS) stated in its latest weekly report , that the Israeli occupation authorities and settlers continue to seize the Palestinian land, and to apply the Israeli law on them, as groups of settlers set up tents on different parts of the West Bank, including the Jordan Valley, knowing that most of these lands located on the outskirts of settlement blocs and occupation army camps.

They set up a settlement tent in an area near Khirbet-Farisiah Ehmir to the east of Tubas and a tent in the lands of Batir, west of Bethlehem, a third on top of Jabal Ebal from the lands of Asira-Shamalia in the area overlooking the Masaken area of ​​Nablus, and a fourth in the Jomjoma Mountain located between the towns of Halhul and Sa’ir in Hebron Governorate.

It is the northern Jordan Valley, the settlers have stormed the area and raised their flags on the area near Khirbet Al-Farisiya, which is witnessing a new wave of protests that was mainly targeting the Palestinian presence in the Jordan Valley, and full control of the lands of the area.

On the lands of Battir village, settlers set up a tent in the town’s lands west of Bethlehem. Sources reported that the Israeli occupation soldiers, who are on the main roads of the bypass roads and the military checkpoints inform citizens of these areas that these lands are belonging to Israel, knowing that this scene is repeated in several locations.

In the northern town of Asira-Shamaleiah, north of Nablus, residents were surprised to see a settler placing a mobile house on the top of Mount Ebal in the Khalat-Dalia area on the lands of the town near a camp for the occupation army and seized a 25-donum area of ​​land. He built a tent and two houses on it. The residents of the area confronted with the occupation army, as an Israeli officer informed them that this area is to be confiscated soon.

Also, settlers from the Rahalim settlement established a number of rooms and barracks on the lands of Al-Sawiya village, south of Nablus, to be a de facto later on. Also, settlers set up tents on the lands of citizens in the village of Bidia, west of Salfit, protected by the occupation forces there.

Within the framework of the settlement plans, the so-called ‘Israel Land Authority’ approved the project of establishing 240 settlement units in the heart of occupied Jerusalem in the area of ​​the old Sha’ariya Zedek Hospital in Jaffa Street. The new units are 5 high-building, which include apartments, commercial interests, and small hotels. The Council of Settlements in the West Bank also announced the start of work to build 164 new settlement units in the “Neve Daniel” settlement, south of Bethlehem to create a new neighborhood in the settlement called “Neve Nof”t, near the towns of Al-Khader and Nahalin.

While the Israeli occupation forces continue for the second month in a row bulldozing and uprooting trees to construct a settlement road south of Nablus in the northern West Bank, and also bulldozed the citizens lands in the town of Huwara to open the settlement road, called ‘Tafwara Hawara’, which is about 7 km long. During the seizure of 406 dunums, the occupation re-demolished the lands of southern Hawara, including the uprooting and breaking of olive trees to construct the road approved by the occupation government in 2014 besides, a number of other settlement roads in the West Bank. In 2019, the occupation authorities confiscated 406 dunams of land from seven villages and towns, namely: Hawara, Beita, Burin, Awarta, Yatma, Sawiya, and Yasouf, and will uproot more than 3 thousand fruit trees in them.