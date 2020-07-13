Palestinian cities in lock-down for 4 more days

PNN/ Bethlehem/

The Palestinian Authority has announced its decisions to close the governorates of Hebron, Bethlehem, Ramallah and Nablus for an additional 4 days, and to ban movement between all cities for two weeks.

Government spokesman, Ibrahim Melhem, in a press conference on Sunday said that based on the powers assigned to Prime Minister Muhammad Shtayyeh by President Mahmoud Abbas under the state of emergency decree, and following a meeting between the High Emergency Committee and security services, and based on the recommendations of governors and the epidemiological committee, the following was decided:

1. Preventing movement between the governorates for a period of two weeks, provided that the situation is reviewed on a daily basis.

2. Closing down the cities of Hebron, Bethlehem, Ramallah, and Nablus for an additional 4 days (to complete the virus incubation cycle, thus becoming 14 days).

3. Closing down the infected villages, camps and neighborhoods in other governorates.

4. Prohibiting movement daily from 8 PM until 6 AM in all governorates for a period of two weeks, to be reviewed according to the severity of the epidemic.

5. Close all governorates of the homeland from eight o’clock from Thursday evening until Sunday morning, while allowing ovens and pharmacies to operate, for a period of two weeks.

6. It is strictly forbidden to have weddings, mourning houses, festivals and any gatherings in all governorates.

7. The establishment of summer camps is strictly prohibited.

8. Close hairdressing and beauty salons and sports clubs.

9. Stressing the application of the Ministry of Health protocols for public transportation within the governorates.

10. Restriction of restaurants to direct selling and delivery, with no seating.

11. Tightening control over the preventive measures announced by the Cabinet and imposing fines on violators.

12. Opening government primary care clinics for two days per week, according to a program developed by the Ministry of Health.

13. The factories will continue to work for production and export as per safety conditions.

14. Requesting emergency committees in villages, camps, cities and neighborhoods to activate their role to prevent weddings, mourners’ homes and mass gatherings.

15. The ministers arrange the permanence of their ministries to ensure the functioning of services to citizens.

16. We wished that our 48 residents would not visit the West Bank.

17. The daily non-movement of workers between their workplaces inside and their cities and villages.

18. It is strictly prohibited to work in colonies.

19. Banks operate within the framework of the state of emergency.

Melhem announced the formation of a daily operations room to be managed by the Prime Minister, composed of the Minister of Health and the leaders of the National Security and Police agencies, to reinforce the Ministry of Health’s effort to confront the threat of the epidemic.

He stressed that there were instructions given to the Ministry of Health to appoint additional medical staff and provide the necessary logistical and health supplies immediately and within an exceptional mechanism, especially in the Hebron area.

Melhem said at the press conference that it has become clear how dangerous the situation we are living in and that there is no longer any room for some to continue to deny or contradict.

He added: We face a real health threat that requires solidarity and synergy between the national whole, individuals and groups, to reduce the spread of the epidemic, which is on an upward path with the number of injured and deaths, noting that the number of active cases until this morning reached 5793 cases, including 4142 cases in the Hebron Governorate alone.

He stressed that the lack of full commitment to the precautionary measures and measures of some groups was the reason for not achieving the desired results from the governmental measures, which imposes the continuation of some measures and limiting movement in the coming days, and imposes more rigor in the follow-up and accountability of those who fail our national efforts to prevent the spread of The epidemic.

Melhem pointed to two important developments, the first: the outbreak of the disease in a number of camps, which made us, in cooperation with the United Nations Relief and Works Agency, develop special contingency plans that fit the needs of the camps and take into account overpopulation and the urgent need for care and quarantine, and that the agency fulfill its responsibilities towards the camps.

He pointed out that the second development, it is news of recording an injury among our captive children, stressing that the government is moving and communicating with relevant international organizations to follow up the situation, calling for allowing our medical staff to supervise the health of our captive children.

The daily report issued by the Ministry of Health on the epidemiological situation in Palestine that during the past 24 hours of Sunday 349 cases were recorded, where the deaths today hit 41.

The number of active cases yesterday was 5763, with 1237 recoveries since the spread of the pandemic in Palestine in march.