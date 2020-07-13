Khaled: Beautifying the ugly face of the US- administration is hopeless

PNN/ Ramallah/

Tayseer Khaled, member of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization, member of the Political Bureau of the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine, was surprised by the attempts to beautify the ugly face of the policy of the American administration in the media . in the time in which the policy of this administration suffers from exposure and isolation, and in its last weeks in government in the United States of America .

This came in response to what is reported by some media outlets that the United States of America is asking Israel to implement new conditions in exchange for giving it the green light to implement the annexation plan in the West Bank, including the Jordan Valley, where the White House wants the plan to come through an agreement between blue-white and Likud parties , while maintaining political stability in Israel and not as part of electoral promises as in the past and that this plan includes important changes for the Palestinians, such as building of thousands of housing units for Palestinians in exchange for annexation

Tayseer Khaled warned against falling into the illusion and building a Palestinian or Arab policy based on attempts to beautify the ugly face of the American administration by claiming that this administration puts obstacles in face of the policy of settlement expansion and annexation plans developed by Likud led by Benjamin Netanyahu and other far-right and fascist settlement parties in Israel.

Khaled stressed that the only acceptable and required thing from this American administration specifically and any American administration is to withdraw the deal of the century from deliberation and to respect the will of the international community, who condemned the Israeli annexation plans and warned of its consequences and desist from promoting the law of the jungle by respecting international law and international legitimacy resolutions as the only basis for a comprehensive and balanced political settlement to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict to provides security and stability to all the peoples and countries in the region, including the state of Palestine, on the borders of June 4, 1967, including Jerusalem, and safeguards the rights of Palestinian refugees to return to their homes, from which they were displaced by brute military force.