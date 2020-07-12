Cancer-stricken Palestinian detainee tests positive for coronavirus

Ramallah/PNN/

Palestinian detainee Kamal Abu Wa’ar, 46, a cancer patient, has tested positive for coronavirus, the Palestinian Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs Commission said on Sunday.

The commission said that Abu Wa’ar, who is suffering from laryngeal cancer and whose health has seriously worsened recently, was transferred on Tuesday from Israel’s Gilboa Prison to Afula Medical Center to undergo some tests.

On Friday morning, Abu Wa’ar was transferred to Assaf Harofeh Medical Center where he tested positive for COVID-19.

The Israel Prison Service at Gilboa, as a result, put Palestinian prisoners in section 2 in isolation as well as 24 Israeli jailers.

The Detainees and Ex-Detainees Commission held the Israel Prison Service responsible for the serious deterioration in Abu Wa’ar’s health given the deliberate medical neglect he has been subjected to.

It also called for conducting tests for all Palestinian detainees, especially those with health problems, in Gilboa Prison.

Abu Wa’ar, who was diagnosed with cancer in late 2019 and hasn’t received proper treatment ever since, is serving six life sentences and 50 years in Israeli jails.