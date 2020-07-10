MADA: 58 violations against media freedoms in Palestine 48 of which were committed by the Israeli occupation

Ramallah /PNN/

June 2020 has witnessed a broad wave of attacks against media freedoms in Palestine, most of which committed by the Israeli occupation authorities and forces.

The Palestinian Center for Development & Media Freedoms “MADA” has documented a total of 58 attacks, 48 of which were committed by the Israeli occupation, while different Palestinian authorities across the West Bank and Gaza Strip have committed a total of 8 violations, and Facebook Company committed one violation.

Although the total number of violations in June amounted to 58, it is less than the total number of violations documented in May, which reached 74. It is worth mentioning that more than 62% of the violations that were committed during May were committed by Facebook (46 violations), but fell to one violation during June. In parallel, there is a sharp increase in the number of Israeli violations during June, which kept the number of violations within the very high levels.

Israeli Violations

The Israeli occupation forces and authorities have escalated their attacks against journalists and media outlets in Palestine during June in an attempt to cover up the Palestinian peaceful protests. The scope of the Israeli attacks has expanded this month in rejection of the endeavors of the Israeli occupation authorities concerning the annexation plane in the West Bank.

During June, the Israeli occupation forces committed a total of 48 attacks against journalists/media outlets, which represents a 166% increase compared to the total number of Israeli attacks documented in the previous month, which amounted to 18 attacks.

The prevention of coverage, and targeting journalists to keep them away from the places of events to prevent their coverage, constituted about 65% of all Israeli violations documented during June (29). This is in addition to the deport of journalist Sondos Owais from the Al-Aqsa Mosque for three months, which means preventing her from covering all events in one of the most sensitive points throughout this period. Additionally, the Israeli occupation injured three journalists with rubber-coated metal bullets and arrested two journalists.

