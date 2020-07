PNN/ Nablus/

Extremist Israeli settlers slashed the tires of 12 Palestinian cars in Lubban al-Sharqiyya village, south of Nablus, northern West Bankm on Thursday morning.

Ghassan Daghlas, settlement file official in the northern West Bank, said that the settlers also sprayed racist graffiti on the walls of a number of houses.

He added that the settlers committed their crime in al-Hara al-Tahta suburb in the village `