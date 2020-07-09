OVer 5,000 active cases of COVID-19 in Palestine

PNN/ Ramallah/

The Palestinian Ministry of Health announced on Thursday the registration of 262 new cases of COVID-19 during the past 24 hours, raising the total active cases to 5,105 cases.

According to the report of the Ministry of Health, there are 71 new cases in the city of Jerusalem, 8 in the Ramallah and Al-Bireh governorates, 151 in Hebron governorate, one in the Tulkarem Governorate, 20 in the Bethlehem governorate, 3 in the Nablus governorate and 8 in the Jericho and the Jordan Valley.

31 new recovery cases were recorded, including 26 in Hebron Governorate, and 5 in Nablus Governorate, bringing the number of recoveries to 699.

The ministry confirmed that the number of cases in the intensive care rooms is 15 cases, all of which receive treatments according to the Palestinian protocol, including 3 cases connected to artificial respirators, and the cases distributed as follows: (1, Jericho, 1, Nablus, 8 Hebron, 3 Bethlehem Governorate , 2 Jerusalem suburbs).