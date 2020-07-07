UNESCO adopts two resolutions for the State of Palestine

PNN/ Bethlehem/

The Executive Council of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, (UNESCO) on Monday unanimously adopted two resolutions on the State of Palestine, without any amendments.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Riyad Al-Malki, welcomed the adoption of the two resolutions pertaining to: occupied Palestine, and cultural and educational institutions.

Al-Malki indicated that voting and unanimity on the decisions of the State of Palestine comes at the height of the battle that the Palestinian leadership is running in the face of the illegal annexation plans by the illegal Israeli occupation government, which exploits the Corona pandemic to pass these hostile plans that contradict international law and areas of jurisdiction, agreements and principles of UNESCO.

He expressed his thanks to the Arab group, especially Jordan, which attaches central importance to the issue of occupied Palestine, with Jerusalem as its capital, which is embodied in the positions of the sister Arab countries, in addition to the important role played by UNESCO member states, and in support of Palestine’s decisions consistent with the principles of UNESCO.

He stressed the necessity for states to turn their positions into actions to confront the Israeli slave, and attempts to steal and falsify Palestinian heritage and history openly, and with the support of the current American administration that colluds to pass the false and Zionist narrative based on myths, and not based on any scientific or historical impact, and that all Evidence in the land of the occupied State of Palestine is evidence of the Palestinian people’s inheritance in this land and the expansion of its civilization there without interruption since eternity, including in Jerusalem, in Khalil Rahman, Gaza, and other cities and villages of Palestine.

Al-Malki called on the international community and UNESCO to pressure Israel, the occupying Power, to stop its illegal actions, and attempts to deliberately sabotage the Palestinian, Christian and Islamic cultural heritage, and take practical steps to ensure the implementation of the decisions adopted by UNESCO on occupied Palestine and educational and cultural institutions in the occupied Arab territories. And those related to the Noble Sanctuary, the Old City of Jerusalem, the Ibrahimi Sanctuary and the Old City in Hebron, and the demand to stop illegal Israeli excavations in Jerusalem.

He stressed the determination of the State of Palestine to dispatch the interactive monitoring mission of the city of Jerusalem in order to protect the holy places in it, including the Noble Sanctuary / Al-Aqsa Mosque.