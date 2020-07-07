Settlers set up a tent in village west of Bethlehem

PNN/ Bethlehem/

A group of extremist Israeli settlers on Monday placed a tent on a plot of land in Battir town, west of Bethlehem in the occupied West Bank.

Mayor of Battir, Tayseer Qattoush said that a group of settlers infiltrated into al-Khammar area to the east of the town and pitched a tent there.

Qattoush added that the same settlers had deployed a tent in the area and fenced the land with barbed wire a week ago before local residents managed to fend them off and expel them from the area.

He pointed out that al-Khammar area is the only land for the town’s urban expansion and one of the West Bank areas that are exposed to repeated attacks and violations by settlers with the aim of seizing them.