Palestinian cars damaged by Israeli settlers in W. Bank

Nablus /PNN/

A horde of extremist Israeli Jewish settlers at dawn Tuesday attacked Palestinian cars near Duma village in southern Nablus, south of the occupied West Bank.

Local official Ghassan Daghlas said that several Palestinian-owned cars sustained different levels of damage after settlers showered them with stones near Duma village.

He added that many of these damaged vehicles belong to Palestinian citizens from the village of Majdal Bani Fadil in Nablus.

Such settlers’ attacks keep increasing in frequency in the West Bank with support from the Israeli military and security authorities.

Israeli law enforcement authorities also exhibit extreme incompetence in addressing such widespread occurrence of settlers’ crimes.

The vast majority of investigation files regarding harm to Palestinians and their property are closed due to deliberate police failure to investigate properly.

The deficiencies and flaws in the work of the Israeli police are clearly noticed at every stage of an investigation when the victim is a Palestinian citizen.