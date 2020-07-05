Thousands Demand UK Government Sanction Israel on Day of Action Against Annexation

London/PNN/

Thousands across the U.K. , including MPs, trade union representatives and celebrities have participated in a nationwide day of action against Israel’s proposed annexation plans, demanding the UK government apply sanctions in response to Israel’s proposed annexation of swathes of Palestinian land in the West Bank.

Numerous global groups on all sides of the political spectrum, including former world leaders, British MPs, key figures and trade unions, scholars, leading US politicians and lawmakers, United Nations Independent Special Procedures mandates, leading British Jewish figures and various others have released statements calling on Israel to reverse its annexation plans.

Complying with Coronavirus restrictions, Palestine Solidarity Campaign called for local protests made up of no more than 6 people, adhering to social distancing regulations, holding signs with the slogans Stop Annexation, Sanctions Now and End Apartheid. Hundreds of socially distanced protests took place across the UK, including over a dozen in London.

This day of action was organised by Palestine Solidarity Campaign and supported by: Unite the Union National Education Union (NEU), Amos Trust; Artists for Palestine; Campaign Against the Arms Trade; Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament (CND); Europal Forum; ICAHD UK; Jewish Voice for Labour; Labour and Palestine; Muslim Association of Britain; Palestinian Forum in Britain; Palestinian Return Centre; Stop the War Coalition; War on Want.

Ben Jamal, Director of Palestine Solidarity Campaign said: “Israel’s annexation plans are the latest stage in a decades long process of dispossessing Palestinians, colonising their lands, and establishing a regime of control that meets the legal description of apartheid. Holding it accountable for its violations of international law and human rights is long overdue. Words of condemnation without action on the part of the UK Government will not suffice. It’s time for sanctions.”

Len McCluskey, General Secretary of Unite the Union said: “Unite was proud to support this important day of action. It’s time for Israel to be held to account for its continued violations of international law. Israel’s plans to proceed with annexation make it clear they have no intention of allowing the Palestinian people to realise their core collective rights including the right to self determination. We stand in solidarity with them and join the call for the UK government to respond with sanctions such as those imposed on Russia for its annexation of Crimea.“