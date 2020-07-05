PCBS: Sharp Increase in the Industrial Production Index during May  

PNN/ Ramallah/

Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics said it continues to work on data collection and production of Palestinian Industrial Production Index in light of COVID-19 (CORONA VIRUS) pandemic, where statistics showed sharp Increase in the Industrial Production Index (IPI) in Palestine during May 2020.

The overall IPI in Palestine reached 103.49 during May 2020 with a sharp increase of 63.37% compared to April 2020 (Base Year 2018 = 100).

IPI for May 2020 sharply increased due to the sharp increase in the activities of Mining and Quarrying by 82.81% which had a share of 2.68% of the total industry, the activities of Manufacturing Industry by 69.11% which had a share of 82.98% of the total industry, the activities of Water Supply, Sewerage, Waste Management and Remediation by 58.66% which had a share of 2.39% of the total industry, and the activities of Electricity, Gas, Steam and Air Conditioning Supply by 20.06% which had a share of 11.95% of the total industry.

As a result of CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) outbreak, and the implemented measures to limit its spread, the data collection process for Industrial Production Index has been replaced with data collection via phone in all of the Palestinian Governorates instead of collecting data face to face from the field.

The number of Industrial facilities, from which Industrial Production values are collected in Palestine, reached 365 facilities. Thus, in light of the temporary closure of many facilities due to applying the Palestinian emergency plan, the completion of data collection process in May 2020 is as follows: