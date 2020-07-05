Palestine: State of emergency renewed for 30 days

PNN/ Ramallah/

The Palestinian President, Mahmoud Abbas on Sunday issued a decree renewing the state of emergency for thirty days starting today, to confront the continuing spread of the Corona virus.

The decree states that: “The competent authorities will continue to take all necessary measures to face the dangers resulting from the Corona virus, protect public health and achieve security and stability.”

This comes one day after the highest number of cases (561) was announced, during the past 24 hours, raising the total to 4,250, most of them in the Hebron governorate.

Starting Friday, the PA announced lock-down in all Palestinian cities, with the exception of necessities, including pharmacies, bakeries and supermarkets.