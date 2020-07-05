Israel to begin construction of 164 new settlement units in Bethlehem

PNN/ Bethlehem/

Head of the Wall and Settlement Resistance Committee in Bethlehem, Hassan Brejiyah said that the Settlement Council the West Bank announced the start of work for building 164 new settlement units in the “Neve Daniel” settlement, south of Bethlehem.

Brejiyah added that, according to Hebrew sources, this settlement expansion aims to create a new neighborhood in the “Neve Daniel” settlement at the expense of the citizens’ lands in the towns of Al-Khader and Nahhalin, which will put hand on dozens of agricultural dunums.

He pointed out that this settlement expansion falls within the policy of fitting the settlements within the project of the so-called “Greater Jerusalem”, and taking advantage of the current situation of the spread of Coronavirus, where the settlers and under the protection of the occupation forces are taking over large areas of land, in light of the new policy of delivering notices Evacuation and deportation.