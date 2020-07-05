COVID-19 deaths hit 19 in Palestine

Ramallah/PNN/
The Palestinian Ministry of Health announced that COVID-19 deaths in the occupied West Bank have reached 19 after a 3 Palestinian died on Saturday & Sunday morning.
The Ministry said in a brief statement that 3 Palestinian infected with coronavirus died on Saturday night and today Sunday morning in Hebron after there health gravely worsened.
The Ministry also announced that 564 new COVID-19 infections have been detected in Jerusalem, Hebron, Nablus, Tulkarem and Bethlehem provinces.
The total number of COVID-19 cases in the West Bank has increased to 4250, 3360 of whom are active, 637 have recovered, and 19 have died.
