COVID-19 deaths hit 19 in Palestine

Ramallah/PNN/

The Palestinian Ministry of Health announced that COVID-19 deaths in the occupied West Bank have reached 19 after a 3 Palestinian died on Saturday & Sunday morning.

The Ministry said in a brief statement that 3 Palestinian infected with coronavirus died on Saturday night and today Sunday morning in Hebron after there health gravely worsened.

The Ministry also announced that 564 new COVID-19 infections have been detected in Jerusalem, Hebron, Nablus, Tulkarem and Bethlehem provinces.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the West Bank has increased to 4250, 3360 of whom are active, 637 have recovered, and 19 have died.