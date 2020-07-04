Over 20 Palestinians injured in IOF quelling of West Bank marches

Bethlehem/PNN/

Scores of Palestinian citizens were wounded on Friday when Israeli occupation forces (IOF) violently dispersed peaceful demonstrations against the settlement and annexation in different West Bank areas.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said that its crews attended to 15 Palestinians injured by tear gas canisters and rubber-coated metal bullets in Kafr Qaddum, Qalqilya.

Activist Murad Shtewi said that violent confrontations broke out in the village after the IOF brutally attacked the march that has been organized on a weekly basis in Kafr Qaddum since 2003 to protest Israel’s expanding settlement activity on the village’s lands.

Meanwhile, the Red Crescent said that six Palestinians were injured in the IOF quelling of a march in Asira ash-Shamaliya village, Nablus.

Four injured citizens were treated in the field, while two were transferred to a hospital for special treatment.

Eyewitnesses reported that an ambulance, which was evacuating injured protesters, was partially damaged after it was deliberately targeted by the IOF with stun grenades, rubber-coated metal bullets and tear gas canisters.

In Hebron Dozens of Palestinian citizens choked on tear gas fired by Israeli occupation forces (IOF) to quell a peaceful protest in south of the West Bank city.

Local sources said that violent confrontations flared up when the IOF attacked dozens of Palestinians demonstrating against the annexation and settler attacks in al-Khalil.

The IOF heavily fired tear gas canisters, stun grenades and rubber-coated metal bullets at the demonstrators. Many suffered tear gas suffocations and were treated in the field.

A wave of mass protests has hit the Palestinian territories lately over Israel’s plan to annex the Jordan Valley and large parts of the Occupied West Bank.