Bethlehem/PNN/

Israeli settlers increase their attacks on Palestiniansin recent days in west bank cities according to reports by the Palestinian media, which reflects the exchange of roles between the Israeli government and settlement councils.

According local sources the Israel settler attacks were document in the last 24 hours in Nablus, Hebron, Salfit, and Jenin regions and its villages.

Palestinian sources said that the Israel settler attacks consisted threatening Palestinian citizens,destroying their crops, threatening to expel them from their homes, and setting up tents for the settlers.

A horde of extremist Israeli settlers on Friday evening infiltrated into Wadi al-Husain area in the east of Hebron city and verbally attacked the local residents.

According to local sources, a group of settlers spread through the streets of Wadi al-Husain area and shouted death threats against the residents.

The settlers also threatened to expel the locals from the area and seize their homes.

The Wadi al-Husain residents and their property are exposed to repeated attacks and crimes by Jewish settlers, who live in nearby settlements and outposts.

Also in the town of Halhul, north of Hebron, Israeli settlers renewed their attacks on Aljumjuma Mount , which overlooks the “Karmi Tzur” settlement, the roads leading to the settlement “Gush Etzion” and the “Kiryat Arba” settlement built on Hebron Governorate Palestinian lands.

Dozens of settlers gatherd on the mountain at dawn, erected 14 tents in an attempt to establish a new setllement outpost, and attacked Palestinian farms and cut down there trees, while the farmers tried to prevent any settlers attempt to settle their lands.